Jade Cargill Arrives In Uncasville For Tonight’s SmackDown, Roman Reigns Update

– Jade Cargill is ready for her first appearance since signing a contract to officially join the WWE Friday Night SmackDown blue brand. The former AEW TBS Women’s Champion is featured in video footage shared on social media on Friday evening that shows her arriving to the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.

– As noted, Paul Heyman executive produced and directed the upcoming episode of A&E Biography: WWE Legends on Roman Reigns, which premieres this weekend as part of WWE on A&E’s “WWE Superstar Sunday” lineup of original programs. Ahead of the debut of the episode, “The Tribal Chief” took to X to comment writing, “I am Greatness.” Additionally, WWE released an extended preview of the episode.