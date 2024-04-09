Jade Cargill Recalls Looking Up To Chyna Growing Up

WWE star Jade Cargill recently appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where she talked about a number of topics including how she was a big fan of the late great Chyna growing up and looked to her for inspiration.

Cargill said, “The person I looked up to that gave me confidence was Chyna, and that’s being totally honest.” “I didn’t grow up seeing women who looked like me. I’ve been muscular my entire life. I have great genetics. However, I put in the work, let’s just add that in there too. But seeing her, and maybe she felt different, [but] what I seen was that she was out there owning the stage and taking no crap from anybody else.”

“She embraced how she looked. And I wasn’t familiar with that. It made me go out there and say, ‘I look damn good. I know who I am. I could care less about what you think.’”

