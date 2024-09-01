Jade Cargill Says She Is “So Tired Of Answering Questions About AEW”

During the 2024 WWE Bash in Berlin PLE post-show press conference, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill discussed winning the Women’s Tag Team Championship.

At one point, the following exchange occurred between a media member and Cargill

Media member: “Since the big announcement that you joined the WWE, how has life been here since you arrived from AEW? And Bianca, how did you help Jade acclimatize to life in the WWE?”

Jade: “You know what? I’m so tired of answering questions about AEW. Like I said, I’m proud to be from there. However, I’m here. I’m focused on what I’m doing next. And what’s next is us just solidifying owning these tag team titles and going out there and making a name for ourselves.”: