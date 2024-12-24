Jade Cargill Shares Cryptic Social Media Post As WWE Injury Reports Remain Unclear

Jade Cargill’s absence from WWE television continues to generate buzz among fans, with speculation swirling about her current status with the company.

In November, WWE ran an injury angle on SmackDown where a mystery attacker ambushed Cargill. Initially, Dave Meltzer reported that the angle reflected a legitimate injury, with expectations that Cargill would be out of action for at least three months, if not longer.

However, PWInsider.com offered a conflicting report, suggesting that Cargill is not injured and that the angle was purely storyline-driven. Other outlets have also weighed in, with some corroborating the injury claims.

According to Meltzer, Cargill is listed on WWE’s internal injury list, and a WWE higher-up confirmed that she is dealing with an undisclosed injury and has consulted with medical professionals.

Cargill recently posted a cryptic photo on her social media accounts, showing blood on the side of her face. The image had no caption, leaving fans to speculate further about her condition.

We extend our best wishes to Jade Cargill for a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her back in action soon.