Jaida Parker Reacts To Backlash Over “Transphobic” Post

WWE NXT star Jaida Parker found herself at the center of controversy after Twitter/X user @clotheslinings called her out for liking an Instagram post about the United States House passing a bill to ban transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports at federally funded schools. The post led to accusations of transphobia, to which Parker responded directly on Twitter/X.

In a series of tweets, Parker defended herself:

“Oh I’d love too. @clotheslinings wants to be messy & that’s fine cause ignorance is contagious but what they not gon do is come @ my name cause my opinion doesn’t align with theirs & clearly don’t know how to educate themselves on the real definition of being ‘transphobic’. 🤷🏽‍♀️”

She continued, emphasizing her perspective as a former athlete:

“Don’t get nothin twisted. I support the LGBTQ Community but I am a woman , who ALSO played in D1 sports. & if y’all can’t understand that. 🤷🏽‍♀️ idk what else to tell you.”

Parker concluded with:

“It’s 2025 & an opinion really piss y’all off huh 😂 yikes.”

The incident has sparked heated discussions on social media, with fans and critics alike debating her comments and the broader issue of transgender participation in sports. Parker’s responses highlight her stance while addressing the backlash head-on.