Jake Paul To Appear At WWE SummerSlam 2024?, Updated Betting Odds For 8/3 PLE In Cleveland

Ahead of the WWE SummerSlam: Cleveland premium live event this Saturday, August 3, 2024, from Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, updated betting odds for the show have been released by Bet Online.

The following are the updated betting lines for the big event this weekend:

Will Jake Paul Appear at event

No -300

Yes +200

Will Roman Reigns Appear in Ring

Yes -200

No +150

Dominik Interferes in Rhea Match, 1st Used Weapon

Fist +200

Chair +250

Kick +400

Belt +500

Brass Knuckles +700

Table +1000

Referee +1200

Mr Fuji Salt +3300

How Many “Cross Rhodes” by Cody Rhodes

Over 2 Cross Rhodes -150

Under 2 Cross Rhodes +110

Number of Tables Broken during the Entire PPV

Over 2.5 Tables -120

Under 2.5 Tables -120

Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker

Bron Breaker -3000

Sami Zayn +900

Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk

Drew McIntyre -325

CM Punk +215

Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa

Cody Rhodes -5000

Solo Sikoa +1200

LA Knight vs. Logan Paul

LA Knight -500

Logan Paul +300

Will Cody Rhodes Bleed?

Yes -300

No +200

Will Cody Rhodes Mention Dustin Rhodes

Yes +500

Will The Wyatt Sicks Appear at Event

Yes -130

No -110

Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley

Liv Morgan -600

Rhea Ripley +350

Gunther vs. Damian Priest

Gunther -600

Damian Priest +350

Nia Jax vs. Bayley

Nia Jax -140

Bayley (c) +100