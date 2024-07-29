Jake Paul To Appear At WWE SummerSlam 2024?, Updated Betting Odds For 8/3 PLE In Cleveland

Ahead of the WWE SummerSlam: Cleveland premium live event this Saturday, August 3, 2024, from Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, updated betting odds for the show have been released by Bet Online.
The following are the updated betting lines for the big event this weekend:
Will Jake Paul Appear at event
No -300
Yes +200
Will Roman Reigns Appear in Ring
Yes -200
No +150
Dominik Interferes in Rhea Match, 1st Used Weapon
Fist +200
Chair +250
Kick +400
Belt +500
Brass Knuckles +700
Table +1000
Referee +1200
Mr Fuji Salt +3300
How Many “Cross Rhodes” by Cody Rhodes
Over 2 Cross Rhodes -150
Under 2 Cross Rhodes +110
Number of Tables Broken during the Entire PPV
Over 2.5 Tables -120
Under 2.5 Tables -120
Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker
Bron Breaker -3000
Sami Zayn +900
Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk
Drew McIntyre -325
CM Punk +215
Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa
Cody Rhodes -5000
Solo Sikoa +1200
LA Knight vs. Logan Paul
LA Knight -500
Logan Paul +300
Will Cody Rhodes Bleed?
Yes -300
No +200
Will Cody Rhodes Mention Dustin Rhodes
Yes +500
Will The Wyatt Sicks Appear at Event
Yes -130
No -110
Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley
Liv Morgan -600
Rhea Ripley +350
Gunther vs. Damian Priest
Gunther -600
Damian Priest +350
Nia Jax vs. Bayley
Nia Jax -140
Bayley (c) +100