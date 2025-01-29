Jake Paul vs. Logan Paul Confirmed For March 27 On Max

Jake Paul, a top boxing star and the younger brother of WWE superstar Logan Paul, took to his official Twitter (X) account to announce some blockbuster news about his upcoming showdown against Logan on Thursday, March 27, on Max.

Jake shared what seems to be a fight poster of himself and his brother, Logan, with the caption, “The moment you’ve waited a decade for… March 27th on @StreamOnMax”

Logan Paul shared the exact same post on his Twitter (X) account as well. No other details were given in regards to this blockbuster showdown, but updates will be provided once it becomes available.

You can check out the posts below.

The moment you’ve waited a decade for… March 27th on @StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/r7PO9Q8ExJ — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 28, 2025