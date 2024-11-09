Jake Roberts Admits Jealousy Over WWE’s Zeus Push With Hulk Hogan

WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts took to an episode of his Snake Pit podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including WWE using Zeus to work with Hulk Hogan and if he was jealous because of it.

Roberts said, “What a lucky motherf***er. That’s what I thought… Sure. I was jealous a little bit.”

On whether he got to know Zeus and why the locker room resented him:

“Sure didn’t. He kind of did his own thing. Man, he had his own locker room. You know, he was getting carte blanche, man. So I didn’t fit… Yeah, people — I think everybody resented it.”

On understanding why WWE did the storyline:

“Sure it was [smart business]. He’s selling tickets for the theater, man. He’s trying to spark interest for it, you know? It was great business on Vince’s part.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)