Jake “The Snake” Roberts Undergoes Heart Ablation Surgery

WWE Hall of Famer and legendary wrestling icon Jake “The Snake” Roberts was scheduled to undergo heart ablation surgery this morning, Monday, May 13, 2025. The news was confirmed by his wife, Cheryl Roberts, who posted a heartfelt message on Instagram asking for prayers and support from the wrestling world.

“Jake’s going in for heart ablation surgery this morning. Calling all prayer warriors 🙏🏻 good vibes, and well wishes are welcomed & appreciated. @jakethesnakeddt,” Cheryl wrote.

Heart ablation is a medical procedure commonly used to correct abnormal heart rhythms (arrhythmias) and is typically recommended for patients dealing with irregular heartbeat complications.

Roberts, 69, is one of the most revered minds in professional wrestling history, known for his cerebral promos, chilling ring psychology, and for innovating the iconic DDT finishing move. A staple of WWE’s golden era in the 1980s and early ’90s, Roberts enthralled fans with his dark charisma and psychological warfare, often accompanied to the ring by his infamous python, Damien.

He had unforgettable feuds with top-tier legends such as Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, Randy Savage, Andre the Giant, and The Undertaker, cementing his legacy as a trailblazer in the business. Roberts was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014.

In recent years, Roberts has faced a number of serious health battles, including cancer scares and complications from a long fight with substance abuse. His recovery story has served as an inspiration to many, with Roberts himself frequently crediting Diamond Dallas Page and the DDP Yoga program for helping to turn his life around.

Most recently, Roberts made appearances in All Elite Wrestling (AEW) as a manager, notably serving as a mouthpiece for “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer. His legendary voice, wit, and aura have continued to impact generations of fans and wrestlers alike.

PWMania.com extends its best wishes to Jake “The Snake” Roberts for a successful surgery and a speedy, full recovery.