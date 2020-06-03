Jaxson Ryker Receives Praise From Donald Trump Jr. For His Controversial Tweet

Jaxson Ryker received praise from Donald Trump Jr. after posting a controversial tweet.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Ryker received a lot of backlash for a tweet where he praised President Trump. There was some question about whether Ryker was playing up his gimmick, but previous remarks made from Ryker in 2019 seem to confirm these are his actual beliefs. Many current and past WWE superstars have addressed Ryker’s tweet.

This also begs the question of whether or not he’ll see any kind of repercussions backstage.

Trump Jr. wrote the following in response to Ryker’s tweet:

“My father will always stand up for our country and everyone in it. Thank you for your service in the Marines!”

