PWInsider.com reports that Indie star Jay Malachi was seen training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and is expected to sign with the company under the NXT brand.

There is no word yet on how long Malachi is expected to sign for, but updates will be provided as it becomes available.

Malachi has regularly competed for AEW on their Dark and Dark: Elevation shows. He has also competed for promotions like CZW and West Coast Pro Wrestling.