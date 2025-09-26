Jazmyn Nyx Reveals She Was Earning $75,000 A Year

Jazmyn Nyx has confirmed that she will not be renewing her contract with WWE, opening up about the reasons behind her departure in candid social media posts this week.

Responding to a fan on Snapchat, Nyx explained that her decision ultimately came down to a combination of financial dissatisfaction and the physical toll that the demanding schedule had taken on her body.

“Ultimately it came down to the work I was putting in and being booked for was not accurate with the amount I was being offered,” Nyx wrote. “And no, I was not making 6 figures but that is the goal. Not specifically my injuries, but the wear and tear that the job had on my body was one of the reasons. I was wrestling for both TNA and NXT every Tuesday and on the weekends without a day off.”

Nyx also addressed fan speculation about her salary in a separate Instagram exchange. When one user commented that NXT talent typically earn between $80,000 and $150,000, Nyx bluntly replied: “If I was making that, that would’ve been great!”

According to Fightful, WWE did want to keep Nyx on the roster but was not willing to increase its offer beyond her current salary. It’s believed that she was making around $75,000 per year — and the company’s new multi-year offer was for the same amount.

Nyx’s decision to walk away underscores a growing conversation in wrestling about pay equity and workload, particularly for developmental talent who often work punishing schedules without significant compensation increases. Despite her exit, WWE officials reportedly held Nyx in high regard and were hopeful she would re-sign.

Her departure marks the end of a notable run in NXT, where she was considered one of the division’s rising stars and appeared regularly on television throughout 2024 and 2025. There’s no word yet on her next move, but with experience in both WWE and TNA, Nyx is expected to have several opportunities available on the independent circuit or potentially with rival promotions.