JBL Believes CM Punk Will Win The WWE World Heavyweight Championship

WWE Hall of Famer JBL appeared on an episode of “Something to Wrestle With,” where he discussed a variety of topics, including the match between CM Punk and Jey Uso at this weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event special, which aims to crown a new WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

JBL said, “With crisis comes ladders. Anytime there’s a crisis, somebody steps in. Voids are always filled. And you have a void here left, a huge void, left by Seth. Somebody’s going to fill that void. And I think Jey or CM Punk can fill that very, very easily. Very, very well, not easily. Nobody can fill a spot of Seth Rollins easily. but then he could fill it very well.”

On his prediction:

“I think — you know, I think it’s CM Punk. Don’t know, I like them both. I’ve always been a fan of both of Rikishi’s kids and but I’m a fan of Punk too. I think betting, putting money on it, CM Punk.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)