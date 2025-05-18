JBL Dismisses Rumors WWE Is Burying Cody Rhodes

WWE Hall of Famer John “Bradshaw” Layfield has shot down recent speculation suggesting that Cody Rhodes is being buried by WWE following his loss to John Cena at WrestleMania 41. The theory, which originated from online chatter and was linked to a supposed “Russo theory,” posited that Rhodes’ absence from television in recent weeks was intentional sabotage by WWE or Triple H.

JBL didn’t mince words while addressing the rumor on a recent episode of Something to Wrestle With, calling it absurd and comparing it to past narratives.

“Oh my god, yeah, yeah. I remember back, in the day, as they say, when we’re burying Daniel Bryan — he was on five episodes every single Monday night, Raw and SmackDown. Boy, that’s burying him. I wish you would bury me too,” JBL said, dripping with sarcasm.

He emphasized that top stars, especially someone of Cody’s stature, need strategic breaks.

“Cody been on everything. You got to cycle him in and out… for their longevity,” JBL explained. “Cody’s going to be fine. He spearheaded the most profitable era in wrestling history.”

Layfield doubled down on the fact that Rhodes is a cornerstone of WWE’s current business success, not someone the company would undermine.

“They’re not bury nothing for that cash cow,” he stated bluntly.

Cody Rhodes is expected to return to television ahead of Money in the Bank and remain a featured player on programming throughout the summer. His time away appears to be a calculated creative reset, not a demotion.

