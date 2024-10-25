JBL Pain-Free After Stem Cell Treatment, Hints At Wrestling Return

WWE Hall of Famer and professional wrestling legend JBL took to his official Twitter (X) account and revealed he is no longer feeling pain for the first in two decades following his stem cell treatment and he could be having his biggest comeback in pro wrestling soon.

JBL wrote, “First time in a couple of decades, pain free and able to work out. Got stem cells from Integrated Pain Management in New Jersey-and my first workout, hard to believe I’m able to do things I couldn’t do for years. Comeback? Yeah, biggest since the resurrection.”

JBL has made appearances for several independent promotions in recent weeks including TNA and MLW. He hasn’t competed in a wrestling ring since the 2014 WWE Royal Rumble.

