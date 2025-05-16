JBL Praises Randy Orton’s Career Rebirth & Impressive New Physique

WWE Hall of Famer John “Bradshaw” Layfield (JBL) recently offered glowing praise for Randy Orton, following The Viper’s performance in the main event of WWE Backlash 2025 against John Cena.

Speaking on the “Something to Wrestle With” podcast, JBL admitted he didn’t catch the show live due to commitments at an independent wrestling event, but he made sure to catch up with highlights and reactions online. And one thing immediately stood out — Orton’s remarkable physical transformation.

“Of course, saw Randy Orton, who’s — good Lord — he looked like he ate the younger Randy Orton. He looks fantastic,” JBL commented.

The former WWE Champion added that Orton’s commitment to training has paid off in a big way:

“Bob Orton is a dear friend of mine. He tells me, all Randy does is train. He just trains… And he looks fantastic. What a rebirth to a career. Not that Randy needed it, but all of a sudden you change, become this. He’s huge, and you’ve got this whole new iteration of yourself. I really applaud [that] right now.”

JBL, who has always been an admirer of Orton’s in-ring work and persona, even drew a bold comparison:

“He looks like Hulk Hogan in his prime.”

He also shared a light-hearted moment from the night of Backlash, saying his travel companion was watching the event on his phone and showed JBL a close-up of Pat McAfee’s bruised chest following his brutal match with GUNTHER, prompting JBL to jokingly critique McAfee’s physique in contrast to Orton’s.

Randy Orton’s latest run — physically dominant and reinvigorated — has drawn widespread praise from peers and fans alike, as he continues to prove why he remains one of WWE’s most enduring and elite performers.

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)