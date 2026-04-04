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JBL Reveals How WWE Should Use John Cena After Retirement

By
James Hetfield
-
John Cena
John Cena | WWE

WWE Hall of Famer JBL recently appeared on an episode of “Something To Wrestle With,” where he discussed several topics. Among them was his vision for 17-time World Champion John Cena following his retirement from in-ring competition. JBL shared his thoughts on whether Cena should assume a role as a general manager or take on a similar position to that of The Rock.

JBL said, “Yeah I don’t think GM. Because that’s a regular occurrence and I think that’s almost — I don’t know. Certainly not beneath John. But I think it uses him in a way that it’s probably not to his [advantage]. I think he needs to come in just as a special star, and be that guy that when he walks in — and I think it’s almost too much to have him be a regular character. I think it’d be great to have that. But if you’re a regular character, don’t be deemed a regular character. Just kind of show up regularly, you know, kind of like The Rock does for a while, and then kind of leave.”

On how Cena must be used going forward:

“John’s a huge star, and he’s a huge star outside of wrestling. And so I think the ways to use him is sporadically, to bring him in for different things with different people. To give people a rub, and make him a character. I say a character; he’s John Cena. But be the John Cena character as he comes in, involved in certain different storylines.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)

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