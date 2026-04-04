JBL Reveals How WWE Should Use John Cena After Retirement

WWE Hall of Famer JBL recently appeared on an episode of “Something To Wrestle With,” where he discussed several topics. Among them was his vision for 17-time World Champion John Cena following his retirement from in-ring competition. JBL shared his thoughts on whether Cena should assume a role as a general manager or take on a similar position to that of The Rock.

JBL said, “Yeah I don’t think GM. Because that’s a regular occurrence and I think that’s almost — I don’t know. Certainly not beneath John. But I think it uses him in a way that it’s probably not to his [advantage]. I think he needs to come in just as a special star, and be that guy that when he walks in — and I think it’s almost too much to have him be a regular character. I think it’d be great to have that. But if you’re a regular character, don’t be deemed a regular character. Just kind of show up regularly, you know, kind of like The Rock does for a while, and then kind of leave.”

On how Cena must be used going forward:

“John’s a huge star, and he’s a huge star outside of wrestling. And so I think the ways to use him is sporadically, to bring him in for different things with different people. To give people a rub, and make him a character. I say a character; he’s John Cena. But be the John Cena character as he comes in, involved in certain different storylines.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)