JBL Teases Major Plans For 2025: ‘I’m Going All In’

WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) isn’t slowing down as he looks ahead to an ambitious 2025. After a whirlwind 2024 that saw him make appearances in multiple wrestling promotions, including GCW, TNA, MLW, and AAA, JBL has teased even bigger plans for the future. Speaking on the Something To Wrestle With podcast, the “Wrestling God” shared tantalizing hints about his upcoming ventures.

“I got some really cool plans that are starting to come to fruition starting fairly soon,” JBL stated, adding, “I think I have a really cool idea and some good people to do it with.” While keeping the specifics under wraps, he confirmed that his plans will be put into action this year. “This year, it’s going to be attempted. I can tell you that. 100% sure it’s going to be attempted, and whether it works or not, we’ll see. I think it will. I’m working my ass off right now to make it happen.”

Looking even further ahead, JBL hinted at two major undertakings in 2025 that are already in motion. “In 2025, I have a couple of really big things, not only tentatively planned, but scheduled and in the calendar planned that I’ve got down. I’m building stuff around it right now to try to get to those two different places.”

The most intriguing part of JBL’s revelation is his willingness to embrace risk. “I’ve been planning something huge for the better part of a year,” he admitted. “And so, yes, there’s I got something huge that I’ve been planning, as you know, for the better part of a year of wanting to do stuff, and that it’s going to all come to fruition. And either it’s going to work big, or I’m going to go down in flames. One of the two, I don’t care. I’m I’m going all in.”

While the specifics remain a mystery, JBL’s bold statements and track record of success have left fans speculating about what lies ahead. With his sights set on monumental achievements, 2025 could be a defining year for the “Wrestling God.”