JBL To Join Commentary Team For AAA TripleMania XXXIII

WWE Hall of Famer John “Bradshaw” Layfield (JBL) has revealed that he will be part of the commentary team for AAA’s biggest event of the year, TripleMania XXXIII, taking place this Saturday, August 16th, in Mexico City.

The show will stream live and free worldwide via AAA’s official YouTube channel.

In a major move that further solidifies the growing partnership between WWE and AAA, JBL will join WWE Raw’s lead announcer Corey Graves and Lucha Libre legend Konnan at the broadcast desk for the landmark event.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Something to Wrestle With podcast with Conrad Thompson, JBL broke the news himself and shared his excitement. “I’m proud to announce, Conrad, that I’m going down to Mexico City this weekend. I’ll be doing commentary with Corey Graves for the entire TripleMania. I may not be your favorite commentary commentator, but this is groundbreaking news… I’m very excited to go be a part of TripleMania.”

JBL also reflected on his decades-long connection to the promotion, dating back to the early 1990s. “I love Corey… Conan, of course, legend of Lucha Libre… I love Dorian Roldan down there. I mean, it’s the Antonio Peña, the whole legacy of everything that is Triple A. I’ve been going down there ever since I first worked with AAA in the ‘90s. When they called last week to ask me, it didn’t take more than a nanosecond to say yes.”

TripleMania XXXIII is set to be one of AAA’s most high-profile shows yet, with the added star power of WWE names on commentary marking a new chapter in the collaboration between the two companies.

The latest episode of Something to Wrestle With is available below.