JCW High Noon Results – August 3, 2025

The following results are from Sunday’s JCW (Jersey Championship Wrestling) High Noon event at the Mecca in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey, courtesy of Fightful.com:

– Charles Mason defeated Emersyn Jayne, Kevin Ku, Manny Lo, Ryan Clancy and Mr Danger in a JCW Championship #1 Contender’s Scramble Match.

– Matt Mako defeated LeBron Kozone.

– Mara Sadé defeated Lena Kross.

– Joey Janela defeated Nick Comoroto in a Hardcore Match.

– 1 Called Manders (c) defeated Thomas Shire to retain his wXw Unified World Wrestling Championship.

– Top Team (Jay Lucas and Terry Yaki), Orsi and Billie Starkz defeated Cosmic Cuties (Ava Everett and LSG), Griffin McCoy and JP Grayson.

– Masha Slamovich (c) defeated Marcus Mathers to retain her JCW World Championship. After the match, Charles Mason attacked Slamovich.

– Matt Tremont (c) defeated Gary Jay to retain his GCW Ultraviolent Championship.

– Bustah And The Brain (Alec Price and Jordan Oliver) and Drew Parker defeated JetSpeed (Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey) and Darian Bengston.