JD McDonagh Out With Broken Ribs And Punctured Lung Following WWE RAW Injury

JD McDonagh is set to be sidelined for the next few months after sustaining broken ribs and a punctured lung during a match on WWE Raw. The injury occurred during a World Tag Team title match where McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio faced off against the champions, The War Raiders. Despite the incident, the match continued, with The War Raiders retaining their titles.

McDonagh took to social media to update fans on his condition:

“First off, thanks to everyone for the messages and the concern. I’m good. I’ve got a couple of broken ribs and a punctured lung, so I’m going to be out for a couple months. All things considered, it could have been a lot worse, so I’m grateful for that. See ya in a bit.”

The injury reportedly happened after a nasty bump on the floor where McDonagh’s neck bounced off the announce table. However, the damage was to his torso rather than his neck. Bryan Alvarez initially reported that McDonagh was taken to the hospital following the match for further evaluation.

We wish JD McDonagh a full and speedy recovery.