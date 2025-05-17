Jeff Cobb Renamed JC Mateo, Giulia Moved To SmackDown, SNME Updates, MITB Notes

– Alexa Bliss and Solo Sikoa won qualifying matches for the Women’s and Men’s ladder matches at the upcoming WWE Money In The Bank 2025 premium live event on June 7 during this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown on May 16.

– As noted, next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown in Savannah, Georgia on May 23 will feature another pair of triple-threat qualifying matches for WWE Money In The Bank. On the men’s side, Aleister Black vs. LA Knight vs. Shinsuke Nakamura is scheduled. For the women, it will be Giulia vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Zelina Vega.

– Speaking of Giulia, it was announced by SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis on the 5/16 episode on Friday night that the former NXT Women’s Champion is now officially part of the WWE main roster, as she is the latest addition to the women’s division on the blue brand.

– Jeff Cobb’s new WWE ring name is JC Mateo. The news was confirmed during this week’s SmackDown. Mateo would go on to make his WWE in-ring debut, successfully defeating LA Knight in one-on-one action.

– John Cena vs. R-Truth in non-title action, as well as Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre in a Steel Cage match has been announced for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 24 in Tampa, FL. Previously announced is CM Punk & Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker, as well as “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.