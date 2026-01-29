Jeff Hardy Addresses Retirement

Jeff Hardy is beginning to reflect on the idea of retirement as more of his longtime peers start to wind down their careers—but admits it’s not something he wants to dwell on.

With John Cena currently on his retirement tour and AJ Styles openly discussing plans to step away in the near future, Hardy acknowledged that the subject naturally comes to mind. Speaking during an interview with Chris Van Vliet, the 48-year-old explained that he actively avoids fixating on the end of his in-ring career.

“I try not to think about it, especially with seeing the [John] Cena retirement tour. Naturally because we’re the same age, he’s a little older than me, but 48. And I’m like, oh man. And AJ [Styles], same age. He’s talking about maybe retiring soon. I think about it, but the way my career has went over the years, like the ups and the downs, I just hope I can do it for as long as I can. I think that’s the way I’m going to do it.”

Unlike some of his contemporaries who are mapping out farewell matches or final runs, Hardy made it clear that he doesn’t have a defined exit strategy. Instead, his focus is on continuing to wrestle for as long as his body allows.

“I just try not to let the thought of the end enter my consciousness.”

Hardy’s comments reflect a mindset shaped by decades of highs, lows, reinventions, and resilience—a career that has rarely followed a straight line. As the wrestling world continues to see icons step away, Hardy remains determined to keep going on his own terms, without placing a countdown clock on his journey.