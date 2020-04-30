Jeff Hardy Opens Up About His Recent DUI Arrests

During an appearance on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Jeff Hardy discussed his recent DUI arrests. Here is what Hardy said:

“After my first DUI, I said, ‘I got my first and last DUI.’ I was so sure in that moment. I think I even went on to say, ‘I’ll never get arrested again.’ And I remember, I was like, “I probably shouldn’t have said that.’ Now, being in rehab, I’ve learned a lot about the disease known as alcoholism and addiction. Watching SmackDown, when they aired the mugshots, that’s some heavy stuff. This is my last chance to get it right. I want to get a few more years out of this body and do the best I possibly can.

Now I still have a legal situation, a black cloud, I haven’t been convicted from when I got pulled over on October 3, 2019, the day before I called WWE and said, ‘I need help. I need treatment. There’s something wrong with me with this alcohol thing.’ I learned so much in recovery, just little things, like focusing on one day at a time, not drinking, not (doing drugs), and calling my sponsor every day and talking to another alcoholic. There is something powerful when you admit what you are. There’s a huge piece in my mind knowing that if I never drink again, I’ll never be in trouble. Jeff Hardy, plus no drinking, equals no trouble. All my trouble has come from drugs or alcohol.”