Jeff Hardy Returns To TNA Wrestling At Against All Odds

During the 2024 TNA Against All Odds event, Moose defeated Matt Hardy in a hardcore “broken rules” match to retain his World Title.

Following the match, Moose’s faction, The System, continued to attack Matt and his wife, Reby. Nic, Ryan Nemeth, and Joe Hendry attempted to make the save but were overwhelmed.

Jeff Hardy finally returned with a steel chair and defeated The System. Jeff delivered a Swanton Bomb to Moose and celebrated alongside his brother.

On Thursday, it was reported that Jeff would become a free agent after his AEW contract expired. Jeff was rumored to be attending Against All Odds just hours before it began.