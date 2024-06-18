Jeff Hardy Talks About Wanting To “Rebuild” His Wrestling Career Once Again

As seen at the 2024 Against All Odds event, Jeff Hardy returned to TNA Wrestling to help his brother Matt. Prior to the event, Jeff spoke with MuscleMan Malcolm about making another comeback in wrestling.

“With me and things that have happened in my personal life, I’ve had to rebuild things over and over again, and I’m very excited about rebuilding this time, not to burn it down. I’m talking about my career and my existence. When I think about [CM Punk] when we talked last time, I always say he’s such a superpower, but I had that superpower at one point in my life, and I’m rebuilding to get it back because I have an amazing connection with the fans, as everybody knows.”

“I just gotta prove to myself and them that there’s a little light inside of me that’s gonna shine brighter than ever.”

You can check out the interview below: