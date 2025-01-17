Jeff Hardy Wants To Revisit His Feud With CM Punk

TNA World Tag Team Champion Jeff Hardy appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, where he discussed several topics, including revisiting his feud with CM Punk in the future and how it could have happened in AEW.

Hardy said, “Yeah, the reality is, it could happen. Our feud man, I still get so many compliments on that with people that are adults now, ‘Oh man, you and Punk, that feud was amazing.’ Even in AEW, I felt like there was a moment for me and Punk — at least with some kind of faceoff or uncomfortable [moment] with us running into each other backstage, but we never got to do that. Ultimately, I would love to revisit that feud in some way and who knows man, CM Punk is such a superpower in the pro wrestling game. If Jeff Hardy getting sober made him an asshole, heel Jeff Hardy against the one and only popular CM Punk, I feel like that’s completely possible.”

