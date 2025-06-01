Jeff Jarrett Offers Veteran Perspective On Aleister Black’s Return To WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett recently shared his thoughts on Aleister Black’s return to WWE, praising the former NXT Champion’s talent while also offering a candid take on the road ahead.

Speaking on his My World podcast, Jarrett acknowledged Black’s early momentum and the excitement surrounding his comeback but warned that the toughest challenges are still to come.

“A hell of a talent. When you arrive on the scene of any locker room, you better say all the right things. It is new and it is invigorating. On top of it, his wife is there. He has had some success there. I wish him well. I think he will do well, but once the honeymoon period is over and the newness wears off, and the grind sets in, let the dust settle—but I wish him well.”

Jarrett also gave a heartfelt nod to Zelina Vega, Black’s wife and a standout talent in her own right.

“His wife, going way back starting in TNA, to see her succeed on this level is heartwarming and I wish nothing but the best.”

He then broadened the conversation to include other stars navigating similar transitions between promotions, referencing names like Rusev (AEW’s Miro).

“The real work for Aleister will be in the next, I don’t know, 12 months. Same with Rusev. Same with anybody. The grass ain’t always greener, or is the grass greener? Only time will tell for both those guys.”

Jarrett’s insight underscores the unpredictable nature of the wrestling business, especially for those stepping back into familiar territory with renewed expectations.

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)