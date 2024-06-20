Jerry Lawler Confirms He Is Under A Legends Contract With WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler recently appeared on an episode of the Going Ringside program, where he talked about a number of topics including how his commentating contract with WWE has ended due to his health but he is still under a legends contract with the company.

Lawler said, “The commentating contract [ended]. I had two strokes about seven months ago, and so they started…that’s not good for commentary. But I’m still under contract with them.”

On the knee replacement surgery he just had:

“I’m sort of hobbling around right now, I just had a knee replacement on my right knee. It’s doing good, but it’s a little bit of hobbling here and there. Well, I seem to be doing pretty well. People just see me like this, but at home, I live by myself. It’s a little tough there right now. But it’s seemed to get better.”

You can check out Lawler’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)