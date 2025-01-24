Jesse ‘The Body’ Ventura Confirmed For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event In San Antonio

Jesse “The Body” Ventura has officially announced his participation in WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event this weekend at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. Taking to social media, Ventura expressed his excitement, tweeting:

“So very excited for Saturday Night’s Main Event this weekend in San Antonio. The Body returns to Texas this Saturday Night!”

This will mark Ventura’s second appearance since rejoining WWE under a Legends contract in December 2024. He previously served as part of the broadcast team for the revived Saturday Night’s Main Event debut last month and is expected to continue as a regular figure for the show’s quarterly broadcasts.

While his involvement hadn’t been heavily advertised leading up to the event, his confirmation has added excitement to the stacked lineup. Fans are also buzzing about a potential appearance by Hulk Hogan, whose inclusion has been teased in advertising materials. If Hogan does appear, it would be his first WWE crowd appearance since the Raw on Netflix premiere earlier this month, where he received a polarizing reaction. It could also mark the first time Hogan and Ventura share the same WWE stage in years, though Hogan’s involvement remains unconfirmed.

Another highlight includes Shawn Michaels, who will act as the special enforcer for the Royal Rumble contract signing between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens.

Full Saturday Night’s Main Event Card:

World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax

Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sheamus

Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu

Royal Rumble Contract Signing (Special Enforcer: Shawn Michaels) – Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens

The event will air live on NBC and Peacock starting at 8 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, January 25th, 2025.