Jesse ‘The Body’ Ventura Opens Up About His WWE Return

In a recent interview with NYPost.com, WWE Hall of Famer Jesse “The Body” Ventura shared the reasons behind his decision to return to WWE.

Ventura, known for his iconic commentary and larger-than-life personality, explained his decision:

“My son was a fan of wrestling and a fan of myself growing up, so he took it upon himself to make some contact with the new ownership and they started talking. One thing led to another, and I realized they were under new ownership and I wasn’t going to be held to the old standard of why I got kicked out before. Lo and behold it happened. I’ll tell you this: I did it selfishly for my kids. I’m 73 now. I ain’t gonna be around forever. I want to position it where if anybody makes money off my name, I want my kids to have a piece of it.”

“With Saturday Night’s Main Event coming back after 40 years, somebody said, ‘We need Jesse for this.’ Because we had already negotiated the Legends deal, it wasn’t a big deal to negotiate this. The ice had been broken and now hell has frozen over.”

Ventura’s return adds a layer of authenticity and excitement to the reboot, as fans eagerly anticipate his signature commentary style and dynamic presence on the revamped show.