Jesse Ventura Credits Cyndi Lauper For His Transition To Broadcasting

WWE Hall of Famer Jesse “The Body” Ventura recently joined The Bill Simmons Podcast to promote the return of Saturday Night’s Main Event, airing live this Saturday at 8 PM Eastern on NBC. During the interview, Ventura shared insights into his remarkable journey from professional wrestler to trailblazing color commentator, crediting pop icon Cyndi Lauper for playing a pivotal role in his career transition.

Ventura reflected on the uncertainty he faced as his in-ring career wound down. “What do I do now?” he said. “Am I going to go down to General Mills and sign on as a VP and put down past experience, pro wrestler? You’re not going to get a job.” He acknowledged the common struggle faced by many athletes who suddenly find themselves needing to navigate a new path after their time in the spotlight is over.

Encouraged by a friend who recognized his natural charisma, Ventura tried his hand at broadcasting. His big break came during the “Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Connection” era, where Cyndi Lauper’s involvement in wrestling was at its height. Ventura reached out to Lauper’s manager and secured an interview with the pop star. Their collaboration took an unexpected turn when Lauper suggested dying Ventura’s hair in vibrant punk rock-inspired colors, aligning with the rebellious aesthetic of the 1980s.

Ventura’s bold new look even earned him a spot on stage during Lauper’s Minneapolis concert, a publicity stunt that caught the attention of Vince McMahon. “Vince got a hold of that tape, and it was like two days later, he calls me, and he says, ‘Jesse, do you think you could do color commentating?’” Ventura recounted. Confident in his abilities, Ventura accepted the challenge, and McMahon proposed a groundbreaking idea: “There’s never been a villain on the mic before. You’re going to be the first one.”

Confident in his ability to bring something fresh to wrestling commentary, Ventura embraced the role. His transition to broadcasting was a groundbreaking moment, introducing a heel persona to commentary that became one of his trademarks. Ventura’s outspoken style and sharp wit added a unique edge to WWE programming, particularly on Saturday Night’s Main Event, where he became a key figure alongside Vince McMahon during the show’s original run in the 1980s.

Ventura’s return to Saturday Night’s Main Event is not only a nod to his influential role in the show’s history but also a celebration of his iconic career, which continues to resonate with fans decades later.

You can check out the complete appearance below:



