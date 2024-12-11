Jesse Ventura Says Hulk Hogan Got Him Fired From WCW

WWE Hall of Famer Jesse “The Body” Ventura did not mince words during a recent appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast, where he opened up about his tumultuous departure from WWE, his controversial stint in WCW, and Hulk Hogan’s alleged role in derailing his career.

Ventura, renowned for his bold personality and defiance of authority, revealed that his efforts to unionize wrestlers and his refusal to be exploited without fair negotiation led to his fallout with WWE.

“I was thrown out. I was uncontrollable,” Ventura said. “Jesse The Body Ventura, number one, I tried to unionize. Number two, I wouldn’t allow them to market me without negotiating it. That’s what ultimately got me thrown out of the WWF, WWE.”

Ventura went on to discuss his time in WCW, claiming he played a pivotal role in elevating Eric Bischoff to a leadership position. However, his influence in the company diminished with Hulk Hogan’s arrival. According to Ventura, Hogan’s desire to assume a similar persona led to his dismissal.

“Eric Bischoff then got the head job at WCW, and then behind my back, he went out and got Hogan,” Ventura revealed. “He (Hogan) came in, got me immediately fired because he took over my look. He put the shades on, he put the do-rag on, and he became a villain. He couldn’t have Jesse Ventura be there and become Jesse Ventura, so he got me fired, and in essence, my wrestling career was over.”

Ventura also accused Hogan of betraying him during his unionization efforts by informing Vince McMahon about his plans. He recalled a deposition where McMahon admitted that Hogan had been his source of information.

“During the deposition…my attorney asked Vince, ‘Mr. McMahon, has there ever been a union in wrestling?’ Vince said, ‘No.’ My attorney said, ‘Has anyone ever tried to form a union in wrestling?’ Vince thought for a moment and he said, ‘Yeah. I think Jesse Ventura might have spouted his mouth…off about it one time a number of years ago.’ My attorney said, ‘Oh, really. Did you hear Mr. Ventura talk about unionizing?’ Vince went ‘No.’ My attorney said, ‘Well, then how were you aware of it?’ With no hesitation, Vince went, ‘Hulk Hogan told me.’ I almost fell out of my chair…Hulk Hogan, I thought had been my friend?’”

Ventura described his impassioned plea to fellow wrestlers, emphasizing the need for fair treatment, health insurance, and retirement security in the industry.

“It’s federal law and we refuse to perform until we’re allowed to unionize or collective bargain and bring these people in,” Ventura recalled telling his fellow wrestlers. “I made that passionate speech…I stood up to him (Vince). I said, ‘Vince, this isn’t just to fight you. This is about the fact right now…I’m paying $5,000 a year for health insurance for me and my family. If we had a union, there’s strength in numbers. Maybe I only have to pay $2,000 a year instead of five. I’ve seen hundreds of guys give 20 years of their life to this business, and in the end, they ain’t got a pot to piss in or a window to throw it out of…’”

Despite past conflicts, Ventura’s return to WWE for the rebooted Saturday Night’s Main Event adds another layer to his complex relationship with the company. As a former color commentator for the original series alongside Vince McMahon, his outspoken and entertaining commentary defined many iconic moments. Wrestling fans are eager to see what Ventura’s return will bring, given his storied and controversial history with WWE.

You can check out the podcast below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)