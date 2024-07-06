Je’Von Evans Discusses The Moment That Could Have Led To His WWE Signing

WWE NXT star Je’Von Evans recently spoke with Sports Illustrated on a number of topics including how an appearance at Game Changer Wrestling’s For The Culture event during WrestleMania week in 2023 may have led to his WWE signing.

Evans said, “I wasn’t originally booked, but my friend was wrestling on the card and he couldn’t make it, so I asked if I could take his place. The promoter said I could, and I was like say less, one of the agents for WWE was at that show, and we spoke after the match.”

“Gabe saw me in this elimination match, and after I got eliminated, he met me at the curtain, he was like we need to exchange info right now.”

“I’ve been telling friends since the third grade I was going to be a WWE wrestler. My teachers would get mad at me, telling me I needed a back-up plan, or I should go to college, but I didn’t listen.”