Je’Von Evans Says Missing NXT Championship Could Lead To Bigger WWE Goals

WWE star Je’Von Evans discussed various topics with Adrian Hernandez, including his acceptance of never winning the NXT Championship.

Evans said, “I wouldn’t say like it matters to me. I feel like that’s just something that I could have accomplished, and I think it would have helped me have like a little not — like a crutch or anything, but accomplishment, you know what I mean? An achievement under my belt, especially leaving and and going into main roster. But I feel like at the same time, now it only means that like my first WWE title is going to be a main roster title, you know? So at the end of the day bro, I’m just ready for whatever. You know, I didn’t get the NXT Championship, but it’s okay. Because now I’m either going to get IC championship, the US Championship, World Heavyweight Championship, WWE Championship, Tag Team Champion? It don’t matter.”

On the notion of challenging Penta at WrestleMania:

“I love how that sounds. Now, we talking about WrestleMania, right? WrestleMania coming up soon. But we’ve got to think about something crazy. Like, if this is my first WrestleMania, I’ve got to do something off the walls, you know?”

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(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)