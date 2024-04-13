Jey Uso Addresses The Bloodline’s Future, Wants The Group To Get A Babyface Run

WWE star “Main Event” Jey Uso recently appeared on an episode of WWE’s The Bump, where he talked about a number of topics including what is next for The Bloodline.

Uso said, “I’m not gonna say the Bloodline is gone because the Bloodline, it is WWE. My whole family, for over fifty years, and we’re gonna go another fifty years, I feel like, because we got little kids. Our cousins, I have so many little cousins that are lined up. They’re ready because they watch us every week. I got messages all the time from my nieces and nephews, man. ‘Why’d you let John Cena beat up Solo?’ But they’re lined up, and they’re ready, and they’re deep. WWE is my family, right. So with that said, I feel like right now, everybody, we bodied The Bloodline.”

On wanting the group to reunite as babyfaces:

“All in all though, I would like for us to come back together, but as a healed up family. We fighting right now. All families fight, but I want us to come back as the good guys one time and see how works. But if it wasn’t for The Bloodline, I really wouldn’t be Main Event or sitting here with YEET shirts. I had to go through that whole process to help me grow, and I feel like the people watched my story unfold.”

You can check out Jey Uso’s comments in the video below.



