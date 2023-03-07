Jey Uso Attacks Sami Zayn As The Usos Reunite On WWE RAW (Video)

In the main event of Monday’s WWE RAW, Sami Zayn defeated Jimmy Uso. Solo Sikoa was not involved in the finish as the referee sent him to the back.

Jimmy lost the match because Jey’s distraction allowed Zayn to recover and win with his heluva kick. The brothers confronted each other after the match. Jey walked away with Jimmy’s hand in his.

Jey and Zayn looked at each other at ringside, and then they gave each other a hug. Zayn could be heard saying that Jimmy still has time. To the surprise of the crowd, Jey then superkicked Zayn in the face. Zayn was then triple-teamed by Jimmy, Jey, and Solo before Cody Rhodes came out to make the save.

There was a backstage segment earlier in which Cody Rhodes could be seen talking to Kevin Owens, seemingly trying to talk sense into him, in an easter egg that many fans may have missed.

