Jey Uso, Bianca Belair, And Jade Cargill Set For Fanatics Fest NYC

Prepare for a powerbomb of excitement as Fanatics Fest NYC welcomes WWE Superstars Jey Uso, Bianca Belair, and Jade Cargill to the main stage on Saturday, August 17th. The electrifying panel, “Ring Revolutionaries: The Making of a WWE Superstar,” will offer an unprecedented look into the world of professional wrestling and the journeys these athletes took to become global icons. The intimate conversation will feature:

Superstar Stories: Hear firsthand accounts from Jey Uso, Bianca Belair, and Jade Cargill about their paths to WWE stardom, the challenges they faced, and the triumphs they celebrated.

Inside the Ring: Get an inside look at the world of WWE, from training and preparation to the thrill of performing in front of millions of fans around the world.

The Evolution of WWE: Explore how these superstars are shaping the future of professional wrestling and inspiring a new generation of athletes.

Fanatics Fest NYC is the ultimate destination for sports enthusiasts and collectors. Attendees will have the chance to meet their sports heroes, hunt for rare memorabilia, score exclusive drops, and participate in interactive experiences like the NFL 40-yard dash, MLB home-run derby simulations, and WWE superstar entrances.

The event will host many of the biggest names in sports and culture, including Travis Scott; NFL legend Tom Brady; MLB Hall of Famer Derek Jeter; two-time NBA Champion Kevin Durant, alongside his sports, media and entertainment brand, Boardroom; NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning; NBA Legend Carmelo Anthony; New York Rangers legend Henrik Lundqvist; Director and Knicks Superfan Spike Lee; NBA Hall of Famer Allen Iverson; NFL Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders; NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice; MLB Hall of Fame shortstop Cal Ripken Jr.; Philadelphia 76er Tyrese Maxey; MLB Hall of Fame pitcher Pedro Martinez; WNBA superstar Sabrina Ionescu; WWE Legend Hulk Hogan; and more.

Fanatics Fest NYC will be highlighted by a 2,500-seat main stage that will serve as a backdrop for a range of bespoke content throughout the weekend. The stage will complement a more than 400,000 square foot show floor with activations featuring many preeminent leagues, teams, and brands, such as the NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, NHL, MLS, UFC, WWE, Fanatics, Topps, Mitchell & Ness, Lids, Fanatics Collect, Fanatics Sportsbook and Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA), with many more to be added.

Tickets for Fanatics Fest NYC are now on sale at www.fanaticsfest.com, starting at $20 for kids and $50 for adults.