Jey Uso Fires Back At Critics Before Title Match

WWE Superstar Jey Uso has shared his mindset heading into this weekend’s World Heavyweight Championship match against CM Punk at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Speaking on the WWE RAW Recap podcast, Uso made it clear that while he’s still having fun, his focus has shifted to proving that he belongs at the very top of WWE.

“I mean, nothing really changed on me, uce,” Jey said. “You know, I still have fun. I still throw a party every Monday. I still like the kids, man. I still YEET with them. It’s just, man, when the bell rings, I just got to switch modes now, man.”

Uso explained that the path back to the world title means taking things more seriously — especially with the level of competition standing in his way.

“If I’m trying to get to the top, get back to the top, I got big hitters in front of me. I got guys like CM Punk, you know, guys like Gunther, guys like Seth Rollins — get well, uce — but like, I got a heavy list in front of me and I just can’t play. I just can’t play no more, man.”

The former champion also addressed critics who have questioned his ability to succeed as a singles star.

“I’m tired of people saying I’m just an entrance or whatever, like I ain’t got skills to hold it down up top, man. So I just switched modes. It was like, I don’t know. I mean, it might be going back to the old ways thinking — you know, Bloodline ways — but man, that kind of mentality got the job done.”

Uso faces CM Punk for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship this Saturday at Saturday Night’s Main Event — a high-stakes clash that could redefine both men’s legacies.