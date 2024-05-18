Jey Uso Reveals JoJo Offerman Messaged Him Following His WWE Backlash Entrance

Top WWE star “Main Event” Jey Uso is one of the most, if not the most popular star in the company right now and the fans using their cell phone flashlights and waving their hands up and down during his ring entrance is proof of that.

Uso recently appeared on an episode of the Battleground podcast, where he discussed a number of topics, including how JoJo Offerman, the late great Bray Wyatt’s wife, messaged him in a supportive way about the entrance at Backlash France.

Uso said, “It was just with me.” “I don’t want to ever…you want to call them fireflies or whatever you want to call them because that’s what they are to me. I was really happy it was with me and they did it with me.”

“The most I was validated (was when) JoJo, Bray Wyatt’s wife, texted me and said how emotional she was watching. She saw clips of it on YouTube and that let me know right there, ‘Alright, I’m going to keep it.’ I hope it sticks with me. I never asked for it. I think they did it and I want to keep it with me now.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)