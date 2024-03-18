Jey Uso Teases More Bloodline Members Coming To WWE

Jey Uso recently appeared as a guest on the Battleground podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Jey Uso talked about The Bloodline:

“We the ones. We The Bloodline whether we will be separated or not. We are just that good now and people need to step up because we’re gonna keep running it and we’re gonna keep adding more. We’re deep, like, The Bloodline runs deep.”

“We’re going to keep doing it. The Bloodline brought the drama, brought the theatrics, whatever they call it. I feel like your boy was the heart of the bloodline. They can add The Rock. They can add them all. It ain’t gonna be The Bloodline until Jey Uso is back. That’s real talk.”

“We are family at the end of the day. Some of your worst enemies might be your enemy, but at the end of the day, we are all still family. If you’re out there, and I’m not going to name drop, but if y’all out there, like all of our family like being like here, but at the end of the day, I felt like if we all come to come to the big leagues, the WWE, it’s mind blowing what could happen. At least almost 10 deep in there let alone some big hitters. Man, the future’s bright is all I’m gonna say. The story keeps evolving. This might go on for another three years.”

On wrestling Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania 40:

“Me personally, I’m a little kid all over again because hopefully it’s me and Jimmy at WrestleMania but if it is, man, I’m a little kid and it’s gonna be so easy. We’re just gonna do what we do all the time, but what I’m most excited about is the lead-up, the promo.

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)