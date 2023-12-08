Jey Uso To Jimmy Uso: “You Got An Ass-Whooping Coming To You Uce”

WWE star “Main Event” Jey Uso recently appeared on an episode of WWE’s The Bump, where he talked about a number of topics including how Jimmy Uso really messed up and hurt him and how there is no coming back from what he did.

Jey Uso said, “He wasn’t at my Thanksgiving, I’ll tell you that. Neither was Solo. Me and Jimmy just gonna keep doing what we been doing, low-key fighting and make-up since we was younger. But lately, I don’t know if there’s no coming back from this. He really messed up. He really hurt me. Me and Jimmy, this is the first time we’ve been just bit on the same page, not on the same frequency together. I don’t see him as much. I’m going through it too. He’s hurting, but I’m hurting too.”

Jey also talked about how he and Jimmy Uso will love each other in the end, but Jimmy has an ass-whooping coming.

“We got it together, out of the mud. Even traveling alone, it’s hard. I feel somewhat empty. Like you said, I’m at the highest point. I do want my brother to be there. I wish we was all good. But man, things happen. Family fight, uce, and we gonna love each other at the end. But Jimmy gonna get this work. You got an ass-whooping coming to you, Uce. Trust me.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)