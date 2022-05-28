Jim Cornette Says AJ Styles Has “Fallen” Recently

During his Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on a variety of topics, including AJ Styles. Cornette believes AJ has sunk a little since he teamed up with Finn Balor. He had been feuding with Omos and now Edge.

“Finn and AJ wrestled the Lotharios, Los and Jose Lothario and all I could think of was, my, how AJ Styles has fallen. He’s a former champion, he was in all the main event mix, major pay-per-view matches, and now, he and Finn against the Lotharios.”

