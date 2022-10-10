Jim Cornette Says Imperium are Being “Wasted” in Modern-Day Wrestling

On his show “The Jim Cornette Experience,” Jim Cornette shared his opinions on a variety of topics.

During it, Cornette praised the wrestling abilities of Imperium (Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci). He believes the trio is too talented for today’s wrestling scene:

“As I was watching these guys [Imperium] stand in the ring, the way they talk, the expressions, and Gunther’s just amazing. I’m thinking if Bill Watts had these guys or Eddie Graham had these guys, they would be communist officers or Nazi soldiers, they would need police protection in and out of the arenas everywhere they went, they would have snipers staking out the interstate waiting for them to drive out of town.”

“These guys could’ve been the hottest fu*king heels anybody has ever seen. But, they are wasted in sports entertainment, in the modern-day environment. They’re too good for this.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



