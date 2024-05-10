Jim Ross Addresses Jerry Lawler’s WWE Broadcast Contract Not Being Renewed

As PWMania.com previously reported, Jerry “The King” Lawler’s broadcast contract was not renewed by WWE.

Jim Ross, Lawler’s former commentary partner, addressed the news on his podcast.

“I felt bad about this week’s news about Lawler, my partner. You know, I don’t think that he and I have worked our last match together, I really don’t believe that. I think somewhere down the road — if nothing else it’ll be at an appearance.”

“I just think that JR and The King at an appearance is marketable after all these years together. So we’ll see how that works out. I’m not saying that he’s going to join the staff at AEW, whatsoever. I don’t have any idea about that. And nor do I want to know, it’s not my place to hire talent. But I certainly feel in my bones that there will be opportunities for he and I to work together, whether it be on a TV show, a one-off type thing, or certainly some appearances.”

(quotes courtesy of F4WOnline.com)