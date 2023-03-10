Backstage Update On Alexa Bliss’ WWE Status

The news that Alexa Bliss isn’t expected to return on hiatus for a while will disappoint fans who were hoping to see her on WWE television before WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Bliss is taking a break from WWE. The company was aware of this before Bliss’ loss to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at the Royal Rumble in January.

Fans last saw her on WWE programming reacting to a video that showed a playground and Uncle Howdy after the match, another hint that when she returns, Bliss will be siding with Bray Wyatt and Howdy.

“Bliss is on another hiatus for a while,” according to Dave Meltzer’s report in the most recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

It is uncertain why Bliss took yet another break from the WWE or exactly when she will return to WWE television. It’s possible she’ll return soon after WrestleMania in April, as WWE is known for restarting things and shaking up rosters around that time.