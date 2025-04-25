Cathy Kelley Training For Potential On-Screen Role As WWE Manager

Cathy Kelley, best known for her work as a WWE backstage interviewer, may soon be stepping into a new role within the company.

According to PWInsider.com, Kelley has been spending time at the WWE Performance Center in recent weeks, where she has been actively participating in both in-ring training and promo classes. The move has fueled speculation that WWE is considering transitioning her into a managerial role on television.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer confirmed the report, stating that while it’s not a guaranteed move, “the working idea is to be a manager.” He emphasized that Kelley has indeed been training recently, though no official plans have been finalized.

Kelley originally joined WWE in 2016 and departed the company in 2020, citing a desire for “room to grow” professionally. She returned in 2022 following conversations with Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Stephanie McMahon, and has remained a consistent presence backstage ever since.

While nothing has been officially announced, the shift could mark a new chapter in Kelley’s WWE career as she looks to evolve her on-screen role from interviewer to potentially ringside manager.