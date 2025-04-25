Cody Rhodes Reportedly Taking Time Off Following WrestleMania 41 Loss

Cody Rhodes dropped the WWE Undisputed Championship to John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 41 this past Sunday in Las Vegas, Nevada. The following night, Rhodes was noticeably absent from Monday Night Raw, leading to speculation about whether “The American Nightmare” may be taking time away from WWE.

While it remains unclear if Rhodes will appear on tonight’s episode of SmackDown, a new report suggests he’s currently spending time with his family.

During a recent SportsKeeda Backstage Pass Q&A, TC revealed:

“I got a little scoop for you guys. I know exactly where Cody was earlier this week. And this is a shoot, he was in Hollywood Studios in Florida with his family at the theme parks, traveling, going on rides, and taking it all in as a father to his daughter. I happen to have somebody down there that ran up and got a selfie with him. So I know for a fact he was with his family enjoying some well-deserved time off.”

Though WWE has not officially commented on Rhodes’ status, it appears he’s taking a brief break following his emotional WrestleMania showdown with Cena.

