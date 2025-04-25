Saraya Opens Up About Potential Return To Wrestling As Paige

Former WWE and AEW star Saraya (real name Saraya-Jade Bevis) recently sat down with Andro Mammo to discuss the possibility of stepping back into the wrestling ring—and potentially reviving her iconic WWE persona, Paige.

Known for her groundbreaking run in WWE as the “Anti-Diva,” Paige captured the hearts of fans with her fierce attitude, unique look, and undeniable talent. Reflecting on her time portraying that character, Saraya made it clear just how much she still cherishes the role.

“I would take Paige again. Yeah. I love that character. I love Paige. I love the music. I love that she was a badass,” Saraya stated emphatically.

During her WWE tenure, Paige became a two-time WWE Divas Champion and the inaugural NXT Women’s Champion, leaving a lasting legacy despite her career being cut short due to injury. Her impact was so significant that she was later portrayed by Florence Pugh in the Hollywood biopic Fighting with My Family.

Saraya went on to contrast her beloved WWE persona with her more recent run in AEW, where she performed under her real name.

“Saraya was a different character in AEW. It’s more like a chicken sh*t heel, which was fun, but I preferred Paige, for sure,” she admitted.

While her AEW character leaned more into traditional heel tropes, fans often longed for the return of the edgier, rebellious Paige.

Looking ahead, Saraya floated the idea of fusing both personas should she ever make a return to the ring.

“And if I was to be Saraya, it would be a Paige version of Saraya,” she explained.

Whether under the name Saraya or Paige, her passion for performing and deep connection to her character remain crystal clear.

Stay locked in to PWMania.com for the latest updates on Saraya’s future in wrestling and more exclusive interviews from across the pro wrestling world.