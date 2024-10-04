Jim Ross Addresses Not Being Part Of Vince McMahon’s Netflix Docuseries

The Netflix docuseries about former WWE owner Vince McMahon premiered on Wednesday, September 25th, 2024, with Vince’s comments made prior to his 2022 “hush money” scandal, which led to his “retirement” from WWE.

During his podcast, former WWE announcer Jim Ross commented on not being part of the docuseries.

“When I heard about it being made, I suspected my agent Barry Bloom would have something in that space. They never approached us. Bill Simmons’s crew never approached us. I’m not sure I would have done it anyway. It depends on what they were looking for. I’ve got everything they would be looking for. Sensationalism, all these things. Working for Vince was an adventure. Following him around was a sprint. I would have had to think about it, but nonetheless, I never got a call on it to see if I was interested.”

